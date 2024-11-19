New Swirly Graphic in 11.1 & Raid Encounter Design Insights - Maximum Interview with Taylor Sanders and Stephen Cavallaro

In before Max reacts to the wowhead comments being degenerate.
Yeah there are a variety of utility problems, such as DK's having no utility if there's nothing to grip. Nice of them to sidestep that question.
I'm 2.4k rio Healer main, playing for 12 years now, and there's zero indicator when to Dispell the Swarm from a player in the Silken Court when they got the debuff. It's a 100% blind guess, it's impossible to see through ~25 players in a pug running around, and figure out if the debuffed player are standing next to someone or not.OR, if the players next to the boss in the middle got the Swarm debuff or not. The last 3 weeks my HPS was 1.2 million, so i could just calmly stand in place and observe whats going on, and it was STILL impossible to see if everyone is in place or not.This is embarrassing encounter design. Every tier has something like this.After Nymue in Amirdrassil the WHOLE raid design team should have been replaced, yet here we are, years later and they still gaslight us like :- "Players! We heard you loud and clear! We know that Visual clarity is a "concern", we are working very hard to improve it, i promise :cc"This is beyond words.
Out of touch devs..Cancerous game design especially on mythic, difficulty for no apparent reasonsF..ck ovinax and kyvesza
well let's not forget they cheated on RWF , can't forget that...
The moment the last boss is pulled, half the people usually lose instantly 30-40 FPS, this is somewhat true for the other bosses as well. This raid has some insane performance issues overall, whereas BRD has none. They really should focus on fixing issues like this first and not the stuff that is relevant for a thousand players max (and can be altered anyway via hotfixes).
Here's my issue with weak auras.Every guild that progresses later mythic bosses uses them.Unless you have a person, (or a few) in your guild, that actually understand these weak auras, you'll run into issues with them.Even if you have a person or a few that understand these weak auras, chances are that you'll still run into issues. Fyrakk intermission is a great example with weak auras having to get updated about each other week by their authors.It's incredibly frustrating to spend a large part of your raid troubleshooting weak auras. I bet a bunch of people have experienced this. Player X hasn't updated their weak auras, that's why an assignment weak aura doesn't work, now half your raid doesn't have the verifier weak aura so you have to first have everyone download that weak aura so you can check who doesn't have the latest version so they have to update it.Or to go back to the Fyrakk example, everybody is expecting a map to pop up that tells them which orb to soak and sadly due to the latest patch there's none, the weak aura doesn't work anymore. You try to communicate through voice chat, and sometimes the communication is enough, to play the phase, but more often than not it's not and you wipe.I enjoy raiding immensely. I've killed every mythic boss since BFA.I absolutely despise weak aura troubleshooting. It takes away large amounts of time during raiding hours.I understand that the "main goal" is to design encounters where you can beat them with or without weak auras and while I believe that Queen Ansurek and her friends have been a fair bit closer to this "main goal" my past experiences have taught me that said "main goal" more often than not does NOT get achieved.It's very similar to their goal with class balance. Of course the goal is to have every class be perfectly balanced compared to others, but more often than not, that goal simply does not get achieved, because the people who are working on that goal are making it incredibly difficult to achieve said goal.Ambition combined with overestimating one's own capabilities are the issue here. The ambition that all covenants are equally balanced was there. The overestimation of one's own capabilities was there as well. We all knew that there was no way in either hell or heaven that covenants were ever going to be balanced, yet the people working on them were confident that they could do it.They could not do it.The very same goes for boss design. The more ambitious the people designing the encounter become, the less likely it is that goals such as the ones outlined in this interview are realistically achievable.Echo of Neltharion was not playable without WeakAuras, at least not until it got nerfed several times.Fyrakk was basically not playable without WeakAuras, there were way too many assignments in short timeframes necessary to handle them without WeakAuras, at least not until it got nerfed several times.If the "main goal" is to design an encounter that can be played with or without WeakAuras, I'd like the people designing said encounter to play it without WeakAuras and showcase us how to do exactly that, because from my experience, more often than not, not using WeakAuras is simply not a realistic option.Of course you can beat a boss without WeakAuras if you've ran through the encounter 400 times and know from start to finish what to do, but especially while learning an encounters, WeakAuras are simply not negotiable. They're way too valuable.And I wouldn't have an issue with it, if it didn't regularly create annoyances. World of WeakAura Troubleshooting is much less fun to play than World of Warcraft.I love a challenging encounter, the more difficult a boss, the more fun I consider it, yet still I'd rather have slightly less challenging encounters and no WeakAuras, rather than what we have right now, with several hours during Ovinaxx progress being spent to properly set up a WeakAura for that encounter.
Visual clarity is a big thing that Wow needs to improve on across the board. When I came back for TWW 90% of the time I didn;t know if something on the floor was something that boss was putting down or a player. Cool effects are cool but not if you can't tell if your going to die or be healed by something. Its really bad in some areas. Fungal folly is infamous for having swirlies that you simply cannot see under the vegetation. While Branns heals blend into 60% of the floors the potions land on.