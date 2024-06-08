New 'Silhouette When Obstructed' Option in The War Within

Yes please
Oh yeah, that's the good stuff
Is it really so difficult to put a transparency effect on camera obstructions like tree branches in this game? Tons of other games do it.
This has been needed forever, gimme.
Seems to be usable in raids.
I hope that there will be contextual awareness with this feature. Not alot of good being a dark silhouette when behind dark/muted objects.
I don't know... my problem for example is in Ruby Lifepools there's a bunch of trees and many times my camera hit them and i cant see anything. I would need to see not just my character but what the mobs/boss is doing so if they could have it so everything between your character and camera fade out a bit that would help greatly. Currently when it happens i just scroll in really close to my char just for that dungeon.
that's like super cool
finally. this is such a good option to have.
Why not yellow like it is in raid?
yea that's cool but what we need to see are ground effects when obstructed.
It would be nice if it also put a brighter outline around the shadow so your character "popped" a bit more. Still looks pretty easy to lose yourself behind the obstructions.
Huge W