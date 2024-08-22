New Scrap Mechanic - What's New with Engineering in The War Within

Too complicate and still just boring click. Profession is still not the fun and interesting part of warCRAFT
Soooo.. lets take a profession that you already screwed over and then for all practical intent, left to die on the vine and make it grindy and RNG based?I mean.. who comes up with these ideas?MS go find where Palehoof went to and hire him to do this for you as apparently (as usual) you show you have no idea how this profession should work..Looking at the pics here.. so I am making... a potion? No.. my alchemist makes potions.. my engineer should be making gadgets and such..smh
All the professions right now are a convoluted train wreck. And so many changes and 'new' things right up to the day of release? Yikes.