New Placeholder Affix on the War Within Beta - Possible 4th Affix

Another affix over balancing classes is craaaaazy
We dont want affixes, we want a balanced dps meter in m+ so we can play the game without so many restrictions, if the mess that was dragonflight m+ repeats, i cba
Perfect class balance makes things stale
Less than a month out and still re-working a core game mode. Not looking good for TWW.
How about covering the most awfully designed pre-patch event ever, Wowhead?
What I want from this new affix, like any other affix, is to never be present in any high keys ever. Thank you.
Jeah cant wait to get another "#$%^ YOU HEALERS" Affix.
when are they going to fix the pre patch event
I like how the player base didn't like affixes that favored specific types of classes outright. So blizzard took them away and gave us .. affixes that favor specific types of classes anyway .Also all of these affixes feel worse than the old ones to play. I'd honestly prefer they just give us the old ones back and focus on fixing the game .
Thought about Versatility since it was mentioned in the article and this is what I came up with. 4th Affix:Xal'ataths Bargan: MidnightProvide Versatility - 3-10% values are acceptable depending on Keystone Level."When slain, non-boss enemies leave behind a lingering pool of void that when fully absorbed by players, increases their Versatility by (3/5/10%)"Midnight is a Level 4 Mythic+ Affix in The War WithinNote: Players must stand on a pool of void to absorb a stack of Versatility. Lasts 3 minutes.Note: Player cannot absorb a additional Pool of Void until the initial buff timer runs out. Once the timer runs out, players can again regain a stack of Versatility.Note: Midnight buff does not persist through death. Player must regain buff by absorbing a Pool of Void left behind from slain non-boss enemies.Note: Midnight does not provide stacks, instead, the amount of Versatility depends on the Keystone Level. For example:Keystone Level 4 - 6 = Increase player Versatility by 3%Keystone Level 7 - 9 = Increase player Versatility by 5%Keystone Level 10 and above = Increase player Versatility by 10%Note: Versatility percentage subject to change through testing.
Oh, did Frenzied get removed at some point? I thought there were already 4 seasonal affixes. Ascendant: CC orbsFrenzied: Mobs do more/take more dmg at low HP.Void Bound: Kill summoned add.Oblivion: Soak Crystals.If Frenzied doesn't exist anymore and they are adding a new 4th, then a mostly passive affix would probably be nice. As opposed to more stuff spawning or needing to cc stuff. Something in the same vein as Volcanic or Storming. A simple "move out of bad" affix for an EZ week for lower levels. Still wondering about affix rotation and M+ scoring too. Will we still have A&B week scores? Mostly a question relevant for the lower key levels because without an A&B week I think the Fort weeks are probably going to be easier to gain score on in the 4-9 levels. idk if that is important though.