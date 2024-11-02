This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.7
PTR
11.0.5
New Patch 11.0.7 Dialogue Hints at Potential 11.1 Prologue Story & Characters
PTR
Posted
1 hr 1 min ago
by
Jaydaa
New voice over audio in Patch 11.0.7 hints at some of the story details and characters involved in the Patch 11.1 Prologue.
War Within Patch 11.0.7 Overview
WARNING: Patch 11.0.7 Spoilers Ahead!
Orweyna & Magni
When we last saw Orweyna, she violated her oaths forbidding interactions with outsiders to aid players in Azj-Kahet and contain the spread of Black Blood to the 'Great Roots'. It appears now that Orweyna has also heard the voice of Azeroth and seeks advice from her former speaker, Magni Bronzebeard.
Magni: Ach, and who's this?
Orwyena: I am called Orweyna. I've been told you too have heard the voice of the goddess.
Magni: Goddess? You mean Azeroth? Aye- I was her speaker for many years, but she's let me go from that service.
Orwyena: Her voice has led me far from my home, seeking a truth I know she wishes to reveal, but my kin, they... do not understand.
Magni: Aye. It can be lonely, followin' a path that others can't see. But don't make the same mistake I did, puttin' it all on yourself.
Magni: Look for those who will walk the path with you. If I've learned anythin', it's that we'll always need each other to not lose ourselves on the journey.
Orwyena: You are kind, Magni. I will consider your words carefully.
Magni: Best of luck to you, Orweyna. One day when you've found what you're looking for, I hope you too find your way home.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 3 Comments
Hide 3 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Royceman95
on 2024-11-02T00:30:50-05:00
I hope this means we get the Haranir as a playable race.
Comment by
worgenfear
on 2024-11-02T01:09:49-05:00
I hope this means we get the Haranir as a playable race.
I hope for that as well.
Comment by
Krogo
on 2024-11-02T01:12:26-05:00
I hope this means we get the Haranir as a playable race.
There's no way they're not playable with how complex their models are
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News