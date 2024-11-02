New Patch 11.0.7 Dialogue Hints at Potential 11.1 Prologue Story & Characters

WARNING: Patch 11.0.7 Spoilers Ahead!

Orweyna & Magni

Magni: Ach, and who's this?

Orwyena: I am called Orweyna. I've been told you too have heard the voice of the goddess.

Magni: Goddess? You mean Azeroth? Aye- I was her speaker for many years, but she's let me go from that service.

Orwyena: Her voice has led me far from my home, seeking a truth I know she wishes to reveal, but my kin, they... do not understand.

Magni: Aye. It can be lonely, followin' a path that others can't see. But don't make the same mistake I did, puttin' it all on yourself.

Magni: Look for those who will walk the path with you. If I've learned anythin', it's that we'll always need each other to not lose ourselves on the journey.

Orwyena: You are kind, Magni. I will consider your words carefully.

Magni: Best of luck to you, Orweyna. One day when you've found what you're looking for, I hope you too find your way home.