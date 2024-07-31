This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Music in the War Within - Xal'atath, Alleria, Nerubar Palace & Dungeon Themes
The War Within
Posted
13 minutes ago
by
Jaydaa
With this week's War Within beta update, we have datamined nearly 60 musical tracks for the upcoming expansion including Xal'atath and Alleria character themes, Nerub'ar Palace raid encounter music, and dungeon scores.
Full War Within Music Playlist
New War Within Music Highlights
Below we've highlighted a few of the tracks as a quick sampling of the music you'll hear throughout the War Within, but be sure to check out the
full playlist
.
Main Title Theme
The Worldsoul Saga
Alleria
Xal'atath
Nerub'ar Palace
Cinderbrew Meadery
Priory of the Sacred Flame
1
Comment by
Veum
on 2024-07-31T21:03:08-05:00
Atlast, one of the awsome pieces of art that wow is known for!
1
