New Mounts in Patch 11.0.7 - Love Brooms, Lunar Rocket, Jani, Stormcrow and More

we get to mount the best loa? hek hek hek
May be a few recolours and a few mounts, but atleast its somethin.
Wonder if we'll get other Loa mounts in the future if we're getting Jani. Interesting choice. Hopefully the method to obtain him gives a good reason why we're riding around on a loa rather than just giving him to us as a reward.Also, with the Plunderstorm tooltip tweaks, wonder if they're changing the reward structure this time around. I wouldn't be shocked if they're going to change it to discourage the storm divers from getting anything and move away from the renown system. Maybe have them as random awards per each match? The more you participate, the more likely you get a reward or multiple rewards perhaps. Storm divers can then spend maybe a handful of games actually playing and then drop out considerably faster rather than slogging on for like 100 games and then getting out. I was a storm diver myself and didn't care to participate. I got my plunder and jumped into the storm for a week straight. If it was changed to random drops and I had to actually participate longer than maybe 60 seconds to get the rewards I'm after, I might actually care more to try.
Another Love is in the Air boss drop I will never see
Those chopper brooms are quite neat, same for the Dragon Rocket.