New Mounts in Patch 11.0.7 - Love Brooms, Lunar Rocket, Jani, Stormcrow and More

New Mounts

Brilliant Sunburst Peafowl

Description:

Source: Trading Post

Model id: 116554





NEW Timely Buzzbee

Description: Buzzing through the time punctual as ever, these Buzzbees harvest the errant sands of time and return them safely to the Timeways.

Source: Achievement: Master of the Turbulent Timeways II

Category: Timewalking

Model id: 124145





NEW Lunar Launcher

Description: It's always a festival when you are on the Lunar Launcher.

Source: Vendor: Lunar Festival

Model id: 124223





NEW Sky Witch's Sweeper

Description:

Source: Trading Post

Model id: 124282





NEW Love Witch's Sweeper

Description: The original design of the feeling-fueled magic broom series "Motion By Emotion", this ride is sure to get you there in a swiffy!

Source: World Event: Love is in the Air

Drop: Apothecary Hummel

Model id: 124279





NEW Twilight Witch's Sweeper

Description:

Source: Trading Post

Model id: 124281





Jani's Trashpile

Description: One mon's trash be another mon's loa! Hek hek hek...

Source: Achievement: A Farewell to Arms

Category: Expansion Features

Model id: 79821





NEW Savage Alabaster Battle Turtle

Description: Wisdom through out the ages has led to a well-known saying, "Nothing can outrun a cannon."

Source: Trading Post

Model id: 124518





Prismatic Snapdragon

Description: Chameleonic creatures can oftentimes adapt their cells to match the color of the outside world. This snapdragon adopted this ability, but only to match the contents of their stomach; taking the phrase 'you are what you eat' to a whole new level.

Source: Zone: Siren Isle

Quest:

Model id: 90768



Shadow of Doubt

Description: Manifesting after Xal'atath's disappearance, this shadow's very existence begs the question: Were her schemes truly thwarted? Or have we just played deeper into her hands?

Source: Achievement: You Xal Not Pass

Category: Exploration

Model id: 119534



Thrayir, Eyes of the Siren

Description: In a fit of rage and despair, Thrayir conjured a storm that would ravage the land and annihilate Cyrce's enemies. After nearly ten thousand years, the seafury tempest continues to roil as an echo of his power.

Source: Zone: Siren Isle

Model id: 79033





NEW Hooktalon

Description: Hooktalon once sailed with the Bloodsail Buccaneers, and later with the Blackwater Raiders, but he left to see what plunder he could find beyond the high seas.

Source: Special Event: Plunderstorm

Model id: 123755





NEW The Breaker's Song

Description: 'Tis a rare moment in history when a sailor carves the very monster that left 'em stranded to die upon the bow of their ship. Our lot is a blasphemous and piddly bunch. To think one of us might have the humility to honor such a creature is damn near mad.

Source: Zone: Siren Isle

Achievement: Isle Remember You

Model id: 123415





red surfboard

Description:

Source: Zone: Siren Isle

Vendor: Soweezi

Model id: 119276





Mounts With New Sources

X-53 Touring Rocket

Description: Riding a giant cylinder filled with highly explosive goblin rocket fuel all by yourself is just crazy...so bring a friend.

Source: Recruit-a-Friend

Trading Post

Model id: 31992





Royal Seafeather

Description: The sharp beaks of these parrots are capable of breaking open large nuts with ease.

Source: Faction: Keg Leg's Crew

Renown: 20

Special Event: Plunderstorm

Model id: 117981





Silver Tidestallion

Description: This tidestallion and its silvery scales were drawn to the glint of plunder in your pocket.

Source: Faction: Keg Leg's Crew

Renown: 10

Special Event: Plunderstorm

Model id: 92255





Polly Roger

Description: The scourge of the slightly-northeastern seas, giant parrots like Polly can live for up to 2000 years. What a wonderful curse on your next of kin.

Source: Faction: Keg Leg's Crew

Renown: 39

Special Event: Plunderstorm

Model id: 117262





Coral-Stalker Waveray

Description: This species of ray seems to have evolved to stalk its prey amidst the brightly colored corals of the seas.

Source: Trading Post

Promotion

Model id: 105400



