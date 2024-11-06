New Mounts from Timewalking Events in Patch 11.0.7 - Skyreaver, Urzul, Corrupted Dragon

cool, guess i have to run lfr 2000 times on my alts
Sweet. Love to see Blizz making use of these unused and seemingly forgotten recolours.
Nice to see an Urzul that i wont have to pray to RNGsus for
Gosh the red Ur'zul looks like it's been flayed, which makes it even more hideous. And I absolutely love it.
So we're finally getting another Quillen mount that can fly? They should really add flying to the other recolors.Love the Urzul and the drake, the colors look amazing.
Ugh. I wanted since Mag'har came out a Skyreaver with an armor that matches BRF warrior set or Garrison Blackrock armor.It's fine I guess...The wait continues.
When the headline said "Corrupted dragon" I foolishly assumed a Legion nightmare dragon... So sad lmao
only ugly recolors. I miss when we had original monts
Will probably get the ur'zul, but the others don't seem too interesting me. I also have the Spawn of Vexiona, which imo is so much better even though I do like this purple-r version. Pity there wasn't much more to choose from if https://warcraftmounts.com/unusedlooksgallery.php is what they have on offer. Creating a fossilised ram or hawkstrider would've been cool, though.
I love that they're filling out timewalking with more rewards!
"new" = Slight recolour. Hurray for bloat.
guess since now 1% mount recolors are a thing now, COMING TO U soon, Mount next WRATH TW
Releasing a reclour of the Iron Skyreaver when it's still completely bugged since 11.0 due to skyriding. SMH.