Warning: This polymorph is currently bugged for Alliance players, and we recommend avoiding learning this new spell until we can get an update.



Attempting to cast this polymorph as Alliance will result in a error message saying it's unavailable for your faction. Relogging will cause the polymorph to be removed from your spellbook or turned into a different polymorph entirely likely requiring Blizzard intervention to fix.

Warning: This polymorph is currently bugged for Alliance players.



Attempting to cast this polymorph will result in a error message saying it's unavailable for your faction. Relogging will cause the polymorph to be removed from your spellbook or turned into a different polymorph entirely likely requiring Blizzard intervention to fix.