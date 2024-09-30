New Mosswool Polymorph for Mages in the War Within - Update: Alliance Issues Fixed

Give me back my water element~~~
Lore question: why is Millhouse back in TWW? He died in Cataclysm by being eating by a stone worm and then we see him again in Shadowlands in The Other Side.
They are playing Strip Poker Hearthstone? 😏 Sounds like Valeera Sanguinar has a thing for Gnomes or she may have fallen for Millhouse Manastorm's "I'm gonna light you up, sweet cheeks!" line. 😉
Can we get more glyphs already for classes severely lacking them?
ofc give more cosmetic stuff to mages and locks..
I love this.
Anytime they want to bring back Valeera, Garona, or Millhouse, I'm all for it. But, they need to give Garona her own unique model already. She's one of the few major lore characters that doesn't have one.
This is cool and all but when are they going to revamp all the cosmetics for DK's? It needs an extreme overhaul.
Yet STILL no updated ascendence model for shamans
This just made me realize we haven't seen Hemet Nesingwary or his family this expansion. Hemet III has to be on the way by now
"Warning: This polymorph is currently bugged for Alliance players."Guess this confirms that all the QC time is spent on Horde and Alliance is an after thought...
This is really cool and also very interesting, now that dalaran got blown up the rogue order hall got destroyed so I wonder what these characters are actually planning next, maybe a new rogue area is coming?
Can't use it on my dwarf mage. Tells me "Wrong faction" thanks Ion.
Yay
what about the mage's that lost the spell in their book that learned it before the known bug :(
Kind of a poor image for a preview, but it seems like it might be neat?