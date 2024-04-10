This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Midsummer Cosmetics Coming in Patch 10.2.7 - Back Piece, Shield
Posted
16 seconds ago
by
Jezartroz
Patch 10.2.7 introduces two new cosmetics to the Midsummer Fire Festival, a back piece and a shield! While Midsummer is still a few months away, it's never too late to start planning for the next major holiday in World of Warcraft.
We don't currently know how these cosmetics are obtained, but based on previous holiday additions, they may be an upcoming drop from
Ahune
, the Midsummer event boss.
