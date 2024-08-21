New Merch - Arthas FiGPiN, Alleria Limited Quantity FiGPiN, Crochet Green Murloc

Price: $28.00

Polyester

9 in tall

Officially Licensed

Meet our adorable Crochet Green Murloc Plush, the perfect addition to any collection! This charming little murloc brings a touch of fantasy to your home decor or gaming setup.Crafted from polyester, each Crochet Green Murloc offers a soft and cuddly plush perfect for snuggling or proudly displaying on your shelf. Its vibrant green hue captures the essence of these mischievous amphibians from Azeroth. Let this adorable creature brighten your day with its quirky personality and undeniable cuteness!