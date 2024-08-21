New Merch - Arthas FiGPiN, Alleria Limited Quantity FiGPiN, Crochet Green Murloc

Product Description
- Price: $15.00
- Sized approximated 3" tall (76.2 mm) and 3/32" thick (2.0mm) with a three-point backing.
- Encased in a museum quality acrylic display box to display your enamel pin for a premium experience.
- Have your enamel pin stand up on its own with the patented FiGPiN soft rubber pin backer.
- A character-specific background card available in the display case to finish the look.
- With the unique serial number on the back of your FiGPiN, unlock your pin on the FiGPiN APP for a first-hand look into bonus facts, history, and exclusive benefits as a collector.
- Age 14+
- Officially Licensed
Go on a QUEST to find the super rare FiGPiN!
FiGPiN Quest is a blind, mystery box series where you won't know what rarity you will get until opening. Three Alleria Windrunner FiGPiNs are available within the FiGPiN Quest line.
Each variant enamel pin has a limited quantity: Common: Full Color, 1,500 pieces; Rare: Silver and Glitter Variant, 275 pieces; Super: White and Gold Variant, 25 pieces.Mystery Boxes are completely randomized and cannot guarantee a specific variant.