New Map of Amidrassil and Bel’ameth on the Patch 10.2.5 PTR

Looks like a good place for a fire...
Good, the old had the fire scars still present from the emerald dream.Really pleased to see Blizz taking the development of this so seriously, it’s a great indication of their priorities and things to come.Also, is this not a spoiler, until Fyrakk LFR comes out?
"Whorlwing Basin"They couldn't come up with a better name...?
I totally see this being a new Night Elf starting zone 1-10, especially when you consider that in TWW, DF zones will be the new default 10+ leveling zone.
Kinda crazy that at a certain point new players won’t even know of Darnassus or that the burning of it even happened. Should be like a memorial to it in Amidrassil or something.