New Love Tokens Daily Quest for Love is in the Air 2024 - Love Language Expert Achievement

so they did they remove the charms farming or what ? since there is like 700+ tokens worth of items to grind this year
Is this daily quest even up? Done every quest possible and none included this one.Also why remove charm farm if u need 800+ tokens to get the new stuff alone wtf
What dailies? See literally nothing available on EU...Blizzard releasing buggy events and patches, typical Indie comapny.
I got daily on my main in EU, but don't see more on my alt....
EU didn't get this daily it seems, it's only up in US.
The quest is not available on EU.
As man already said - this doesn't show up in EU? In general, the event seems bugged. On Alliance I got dailies unlocked after doing the "Take a Look Around" quest, but this quest didn't show up on Horde and thus there were no other quests or dailies after doing the intro quest for my Horde char.
.
why did they remove Lovely Charm Collector's Kit ?
Take a Look Around quest is bugged for Horde players, so there is no daily quest at this point.
I see some people menition the removeable of the Lovely Charms.You get over ~150 charms from the short questchain that takes like 5 minutes.
This xpac is VERY "alt-friendly" with no borrowed power or AP type grind. 😉😉What that actually means is, for all the cosmetic stuff you gotta farm currencies/tokens on multiple alts or get it all in multiple years! 😄😄