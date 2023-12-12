This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Lorrgs.IO Feature Imports Cooldown Timers as In-Game Notes
Posted
1 hr 11 min ago
by
Archimtiros
A recent update with the popular World of Warcraft logs aggregation website
Lorrgs.IO
has added the ability for players to import cooldown timers into a raid tools note, displayed in-game as a helpful reminder of when to use important abilities!
Research Cooldown Timing with Lorrgs
For those not already familiar, Lorrgs.IO uses Warcraft Logs to pull information on the top 50 logs for each class/specialization of every encounter, displaying important spell and ability use in a visual timeline, to help players learn where and how to use their cooldowns effectively, without the manual effort of looking through logs individually. These timelines are generally split into categories, all of which can be combined, layered, or filtered as desired.
Personal offensive and defensive cooldowns like
Recklessness
and
Enraged Regeneration
.
Offensive and defensive consumables such as
Elemental Potion of Ultimate Power
and
Healthstone
.
Trinkets such as
Mirror of Fractured Tomorrows
.
External cooldowns such as
Power Infusion
and
Bloodlust
.
And raid cooldowns such as
Rallying Cry
.
Here we can see the top 10 parses on Gnarlroot, filtering to show how each player used important cooldowns.
Auto-Import Cooldown Timers with MRT
With the latest update, Lorrgs now makes it even easier for players to keep track of their cooldowns, by allowing users to automatically import timers into raid notes using
Method Raid Tools
(formerly known as Exorsus Raid Tools). These notes can then remind players when to use their cooldowns for each encounter, shown directly on-screen and customized with a variety of formatting.
Simply copy/paste the note into raid tools note section to display on screen. Remember, you can have both personal and raid notes for different information!
Disclaimer - One Size Does Not Fit All
While this visual aggregation can be a very useful tool for players becoming acclimated to a new encounter, keep in mind the disclaimer displayed on the Lorrgs homepage - this information is mainly meant to be used as a reference and may not necessarily be exact for every individual player circumstance. Minor variations in timing a boss phase, un/lucky cooldown reduction, group composition, and raid strategy may cause your timings to differ from other players, especially when compared to the very top performing parses, which often benefit from fast kill times and external buffs. That said, it can be an invaluable teaching tool, especially when first learning how best to approach a brand new boss encounter. Use these as guidelines to start with, and then adapt them to fit your personal situation.
1
Comment by
Toxictimbo
on 2023-12-12T23:07:41-06:00
this is tremendous.
Comment by
Nurmat
on 2023-12-12T23:41:22-06:00
There is another IO?
Comment by
lovelywaz
on 2023-12-13T00:11:45-06:00
There is another IO?
That's like saying there's another .com 😄
1
