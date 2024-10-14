New Items Available During Wrath of the Lich King Timewalking in Patch 11.0.5

neat. more tabards are always welcome
Everything is expensive as hell though, guess they need to thin it out for players to chase after
I'm confused about the new Timewalking schedule. Is the whole Timewalking dungeon rotation being reset and starting with Classic when the patch launches?
Aaand those tabards only match classic characters 🫂
I was almost confused since today's the last day. I'm glad to see the old worg model is going to be used.
They're really trying to milk all the TW badges out of everyone with those prices
That's 57700 timewarped badges for everything btw.7200 for the mount and pet.12500 for all the PvP sets aka ensembles.1000 for both tabards.37000 for all the weapon/shield/off-hand transmogs.For comparison, even if you had the maximum of 65 characters and do the TW dungeon quest on each of them, the most you could get is 32500 before the nerf (now it's 13300).Unless you have a stockpile of badges before this event, there's no way to get it all in one go.
To bad they didn't add the white/grey recolor of the S5/S6 Paladin-PvP sets.
Good thing they nerfed the timewarped badges quest on alts /s
cool... i started play 3 months ago - i have total 9k badges. Well new players are not welcome it seems.
blizzard: "let's release some ugly af old models and call it new content"wow player: TANKS MOM BLISARD
so bring back pvp sets but remove Vanilla pvp rep tokens?