This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
11.0.0
Beta
New In-Game Maps on The War Within Beta - City of Threads, Earthen Works, Nerub-Ar Palace
The War Within
Posted
57 seconds ago
by
Archimtiros
We've datamined several new maps on The War Within Beta for Azj-Kahet, the Earthen Works, the City of Threads, the Isle of Dorn, and the Nerub-Ar Palace raid!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News