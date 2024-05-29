New Human Racial in The War Within - Reduced Hearthstone Cooldown + 2 Charges

based
honestly, kinda dog ^&*!.From one of the strongest rep grinding racials to something that could just be a QoL change
Farewell old friend... o7
:c
That's cool. Maybe they could let you have two hearthstone locations since it has two charges now?
Interesting, I don’t hate it tbh, still human master race
Remove all racials that buff or do anything infight.Would be cooler with 2 locations or if you could use it in both directions.
Well this sucks. Diplomacy was rather good, and this is basicly useless.
I literally don't even use my Astral Recall that often. Trash change no one asked for.
So are we gonna nerf some of the busted horde racials or buff some dogwater alliance ones? No? Of course.
Wait, so they halved the Voidwraith's damage... and then reduced it by a quarter.Bit confusing but alright!
"Diplomacy is the art of telling people to 'Go To Hell' in such a way that they ask for directions."-Sir Winston Churchill
Oh! As someone who plays a Vulpera from time to time thank you for giving humans a worse version of our racial!
Dear Wowhead, you just posted this 11 minutes ago. Chill.https://www.wowhead.com/news/the-war-within-alpha-development-notes-new-human-racial-replacing-diplomacy-342168?webhook
So that's a 5 minute cooldown on hearthstone use for humans (when in a guild)...I can't imagine needing to hearth that often O.o
Isn't this already a shaman class ability? Really no point in keeping my main human now.
so if you're a mage you need to race change, bruh
Naw, this ain't it, try again blizz you guys get one reroll don't mess it up like what?