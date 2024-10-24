New Hallow's End Items for 2024 - Patched Harvester Transmog

So nothing good, good to know
Whelp. Candy buckets have always been a really easy way to level an alt. Guess I know what my Dracthyr Hunter is doing for Hallow's End.
Nice! I was short tendies and couldn't get the claws, which I wanted, so now I can.
Can I get the 150 currency for the hoodie, without farming daily until the end of the event? Ha?
recolor blizzard
So we will have to farm the boss for the full cosmetic armor set. Is the armor obtained from the daily pumpkin or looted directly from the boss? It is possible to loot on low level characters and/or multiple times per day?
Wicker ash plus BFA XP potions as well
Snoozefest
I am once again asking for your Tricky Treats...
of COURSE the mog drops from the daily dungeon instead of just being purchasable with currency, one more thing you have to spend your entire day every day on for two weeks only to be disappointed when it doesn't drop again :)))))))