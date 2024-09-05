New Faction Crest Back Piece Models in Patch 11.0.5 - November Traveler's Log Completion Bonus

Well Scourge crest is the closest we'll be to having a Frostmourne transmog.
Wait wait wait, I dont have to save up 2000 tender to get these? Hype!
While I "understand" why the cloaks are faction specific. I however do think the scourge crest should be non faction specific so they can be used for any death knight character.
I hope Blizz resizes them slightly. Currently, they look stuck in between pins and crests.
Hold up... scourge is horde only? Well there goes my excitement.. My dk would love it, been rocking the scourge tabard since they released it.. :(