New Escape from Dalaran 4D Immersive Ride at Gamescom 2024

Meet-up with cosplayers Kamui Cosplay and Maul Cosplay on Thursday 22 August from 2pm CET at the Gamescom signing area in Hall 11.2.

World of Warcraft Developers Meet & Greets on Friday 23 August at 12:30pm CET at the Xbox Community Hub, Hall 7.

Live recording of the @Taliesin and @Evitel podcast “Obviously” on Friday 23 August from 12:00pm CET.

Two photo experiences using XR technology to create stunning in-game selfies.

Streaming stations with some of Europe’s top content creators and streamers broadcasting the game directly from the exhibition floor.

'Escape From Dalaran' Immersive 4D RideIf you’re going to Gamescom or covering it from afar, we have news for you! At Gamescom 2024, players will have the chance to transport directly to the city of Dalaran through a 4D immersive ride designed specifically for the show.‘’Escape from Dalaran’’ gives players the chance to feel the thrill of skyriding whilst escaping an enemy invasion and get a glimpse of Azj-Kahet, the capital of the Nerubian empire. Outfitted with Meta Quest 3 headsets and seated on 6-axis platform chairs that simulate flying through the skies of Azeroth, players will experience wind, smoke, and sound effects as they battle the forces of the void under the command of Xal’atath.The state-of-the-art tech puts players in the beginning of the story of The War Within, making it an unmissable attraction at the show. The technology accounts for more than 8 kilometers of cable, air hose, and other equipment, and over 13 tons of gear. It utilizes 416 processors running at 5.75GHz, which equates to 2.3 terahertz of processing power. Additionally, the system features 284 GB of VRAM and a staggering 3.328 petabytes of RAM. There will be 16 chairs available, equipped for accessibility.In addition to the immersive action, the stand will also offer unique opportunities for guests: