New Earthen NPCs in Old World Capital Cities during The War Within
The War Within
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
Having made new allies in The War Within, it appears that several Earthen NPCs have moved into the capital cities of the old world! Currently residing in Ironforge, Stormwind, and Orgrimmar, the Earthen have several interesting bits of dialogue, wondering at the marvels of our world and sharing their insights.
In Stormwind, we can see the Earthen representatives relaxing in the "public baths" and enjoying story time.
Courtesy of
TheRedShirtGuy
on Twitter.
While in Orgrimmar, the Earthen discuss ideas for a shipyard expansion with what appears to be a
relative of Goraluk Anvilcrack from Blackrock Foundry
.
Also courtesy of
TheRedShirtGuy
on Twitter.
And in Ironforge, new Earthen can be found collaborating with the Explorer's Guild, inspecting the Great Forge, and studying Old Ironforge.
