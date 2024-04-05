This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Diablo Lore Video - Who Are the Prime Evils?
Diablo
Posted
40 minutes ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard has released a
new lore video
highlighting the origin stories of the three Prime Evils - Diablo, Lord of Terror, Baal, Lord of Destruction, and Mephisto, Lord of Hatred - in what appears to be a new YouTube series, Horadric History.
The video outlines the history behind the birth of the seven great evils, how the Prime Evils came into existence, and the impact that each one has had on Sanctuary - and leaves viewers with a stark reminder that Mephisto is still out there.
What exactly the Lord of Hatred has planned for Sanctuary remains to be seen, but one thing is clear - players haven't seen the last of Mephisto.
Vessel of Hatred Overview for Diablo 4
