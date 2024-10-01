New Delves Bonus Weekly Event Now Live on NA Servers - Free ilvl597 Champion Gear

Lmao, Champion gear is a joke of a reward
i wish we could get a treasure map atleast
It's also live on EU magically :D
so spend 20min killing zekvyr normal mode and done with both quests ^^
Laughable buff and rewards. Complete joke. Why are they so hesitant to hand out gear? People should be excited to play delves and level up their Brann. Instead they are cockblocked by insane gating mechanisms.
champion track is already the default reward for t8s which is what 90% of people doing delves are currently doing, so whats even the point here, just an extra refulgent crystal i guess
I really feel like it should be a token and then you can turn the token in for whatever piece of gear you want instead of whatever RNGesus decides you get. "You don't need the gear. Here's some valorstones or some gold"
597 from event quest box....... literally can swim in 603s from spending keys and 610s from maps if rngjesus blesses you.atleast make it give 250k brann exp instead or something if they dont want to give out a random hc raid item from this limited weekly. note this weekly will likely pop up 3-4 times before season 2 is live.
My alts will love this!
The weekly quest reward is very, very blah. Usually the weekly quest reward is more valuable than the rewards you are getting directly from the actual content, such as in the case of the 2 Timewalking caches and Mythic Dungeon Week cache (prior to the buffing of M+0 Mythic dungeons) but in this case the weekly reward is actually weaker.People keep saying that the game is so generous with gear these days, but it is only generous if you are considering the low standards set by Shadowlands. Prior to Shadowlands, you could get Normal raid quality gear from doing world content, not the Raid Finder quality stuff you get now.
597 is a joke at this point, the reward should be a low level heroic track item or as another poster said a token to chose an item from a vendor but Blizzard is allergic to non RNG loot