New Dark Ranger Hunter Visuals - 11.0.5 Hero Talent Rework

so, shall i swap mains?
That is amazing
Just because my friend rolled to DK Unholy LOL
Ok, THIS is actually very cool. I like Dark Ranger way more than Sentinel so this is exactly for players like me :D
Nicely done!
Lmao, where are those arrows coming from during Withering Fire? They seem to be coming from a point behind and over the head of the player, looks really odd.
Oooh. The Murder of Crows really fits the Vibe. :O
Sheeeeesh!
Cool, so where is the Sylvanas mog that was displayed a year ago and still hasn’t been released?
These are so cool and wayyyy cooler
Yes, of course, thanks for the DH throw glaive visual and nothing else :) - you Blizzard did DH dirty.
This looks soooo much better 😍I cannot wait to try new Dark Ranger hero tree
Hopefully its a start for many lacking visually hero specs.
This gives me hope they will add better visuals to the many hero specs that are lacking! There is plenty of room for them to improve them and make each spec really stand out so you can tell what hero spec they are during battle.
This is good, hopefully others are getting updates. Archon for example is pathetic.
what spec can i use to get rid of the stupid rainbow colors when i shoot as a bm