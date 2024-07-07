New Crafted Profession Bags Available in The War Within



Alchemy

Concoctor's Clutch

Increases the chance Algari experimentations discover a new recipe by 1%.





Inscription

Darkmoon Duffle

Transcribing a Khaz Algar Darkmoon Card has a 5% chance to create another.





Mining

Excavator's Haversack

The cooldown of Overload Empowered Deposit is reduced by an additional 1% when mining.





Blacksmithing

Ignition Satchel

Everburning Ignition grants an additional 10 Ingenuity, Resourcefulness, and Multicraft.





Jewelcrafting

Jeweler's Purse

Increases the maximum yield of Crushed Gemstones from Algari Crushing by 1.





Enchanting

Magically "Infinite" Messenger

The amount of Resourcefulness, Ingenuity, and Multicraft provided by Shatter Essence is increased by 1.





Engineering

Prodigy's Toolbox

Increases the yield of Algari scrap from most sources by 1.





Tailoring

The Severed Satchel

Increases the yield of Khaz Algar Unraveling by 1.





Herbalism

Gardener's Seed Satchel

The cooldown of Overload Empowered Herb is reduced by an additional 1% when gathering herbs in Khaz Algar.





Skinning

Hideseeker's Tote

The cooldown of Sharpen Your Knife is reduced by 3%.

