New Crafted Profession Bags Available in The War Within

Profession bags have been useless ever since they increased the stack limits, they should not be limited to profession-only mats.Which is a good thing seemingly, because these bags appear to not have this limitation, so good, finally someone took a look at this.The bonus are abysmal though but eh, at least they exist.
Calling them profession bags without giving the context of what that means in war within is very missleading IMO, these bags aren't restricted to profession specific items but are just normal bags that gives profession bonuses. Also the tailoring bag is also not obtained with Kej and is just part of the tailoring knowledge tree
So, this is a normal bag, not one that goes in the reagent bag slot, but one that goes in the other slots and can hold anything. It just gives those profession perks and you can only equip 2 in total, one per profession. Did I understand this correctly?
While every profession bag's bonus gives you benefits through the whole expansion, the alchemy's "Increases the chance Algari experimentations discover a new recipe by 1%" will become useless after 2-3 weeks when every recipe is already learned (from experimentations).
oudated concept with profession bags. wouldnt re-introduce them. rather get creative with profession equipment thats introduced in DF
I quite like these versions, rather than the engineering one that only holds engineering materials, tailor, enchant etc. Yes it'd be nice to see what the stats mean, but you'll see that in game come release anyways (hopefully). I for one will be using these, even if I don't make a tailor right away (he's locked in remix atm)
I'm waitin' for them to give a Bag that serves as for Reputation Increases similar to the Tabards. We haven't gotten any way to try increasing our standing reputation with other factions ever since it was last done in Cataclysm, and most of the Faction-based Tabards have since been restricted to just being a cosmetic flavor appearance item that offered 0 abilities and benefits from Mists of Pandaria all the way up to Dragonflight: 6 Expansions.Aside from that, I'd also like it if we got a Bag Vendor that could allow you to transform any of your lower-slot Unique Bags into Transmogrifiable Cosmetic items to wear by combining them with certain items you could either loot or create. Such as making any of your Small Pouches into recolors of the WoD Mail Belts or Legion Rogue Leggings, or making the coveted Onyxia Backpack into a Recolor of the Wrathion Backpack with the golden filigree being changed to silver and the ruby being an amethyst.
Call me biased (My main has been LW/Skin for over a decade) but I wish the recipes were spread out to more than just tailors. That's just a minor complaint though.
They might get better, they might stay the same. But a buff is a buff.Im glad I'm leveling all these characters in remix, I am going to need these bags.
yeah, lets give LW'ers a buff for something that no one wants to buy and has very little if any profit.
I guess lets Start Stitching !