New Class Animations for Dracthyr Added in The War Within

Still cant transmog
Now please add some nice looking bodytypes and full armor in dragonform, what should have been done at df release. thanks.
Sweet. Really looking forward to playing a Dracthyr Hunter or Warrior.Wonder if we'll be able to glide despite not being an Evoker. I assume most racials abilities will be changed to class abilities, Tail Sweep for example.
Deeply appreciate whoever color-coded these dracthyr models to be class/lore appropriate. These are so pretty. Stoked to see what classes end up playable!
This is great n all but will a 1.5 min knock up n a 1.5 min knock back be a good thing to give every class?
How does Paladin require more justification than priest when at the end of the day they simply combine the usage of light with swinging a hammer.
**YES PLEASE**
No need to praise Blizzard on this one. Other classes should've been available for Dracthyr upon release.It's just lazy development.
I doubt the combo will ever happen, but those DK shots look pretty sickDon't all races have the exact same animations for monk?
God I want dracthyr death knights like you could not imagine. "Some dracthyr didn't wake up when the stasis broke. Spirits found highly desirable new homes in their corpses." Done.
Can they fix transmog for Dracthyr already? Have it be separate from Visage and non-Visage form.I can't wear any cool armor for my Visage, because it looks ridiculous in Dracthyr form with only shoulder and belt showing.Also I prefer my dragon to not have armor, but I still want it for Visage, so separating transmog between the two forms would be the best option they could add.
Evoker druid form…?
Yeah, okay...but now make them able to wear armor in dragon form. It's ridiculous that private servers are doing a better job with new races than Blizzard.
Man wouldn’t it be cool if we could change our visage forms into any race available currently. The only question I have to that is, what would the customisation be like? Would it be the same as if you were creating a non dracthyr race or something unique for dracthyr like the Male Blood Elf and Female Human currently tied to dracthyr?
Now hopefully we can still glide and soar as the different classes. It would be so cool to glide and soar as a Dracthyr Mage. I’ll be happy if the Dracthyr retain those abilities across classes.