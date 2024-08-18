New Class Animations for Dracthyr Added in The War Within

Disclaimer: The presence of these animations does not confirm that Dracthyr will get these classes, as these are used in situations beyond player spells. It simply denotes the ability for the model to use them.

Warrior

Hunter

Mage

Rogue

Priest

Warlock

Paladin

Druid

Death Knight

Shaman

Monk and Demon Hunter

Likely Class Options for Dracthyr

Very Likely:

Warrior

Hunter

Mage

Rogue

Priest

Warlock

Somewhat Likely:

Druid

Shaman

Monk

Unlikely:

Paladin

Demon Hunter