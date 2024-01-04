New Character Customizations in Patch 10.2.5: Seeds of Renewal

Trolls, draenei, and warlock Tyrant and Darkglare demons get a glow up in the Seeds of Renewal content update.
Five New Troll Hair Colors
Refresh your hair color before you head out on your latest adventures. You’re bound to stun your enemies with your glorious locks.
New Draenei Skin Color
Beauty might be only skin deep, but you can change yours at any time with a new skin color.
Warlock Demon Customizations
Show you care when you give your demonic minions a glow up with new customizations for Tyrant or Darkglare demons. They won’t thank you for it, but does it matter?
Tyrant
Darkglare
Visit the Barber Shop to get these fresh new looks.