New Character Customizations in Patch 10.2.5: Seeds of Renewal

Five New Troll Hair Colors

New Draenei Skin Color

Warlock Demon Customizations

Trolls, draenei, and warlock Tyrant and Darkglare demons get a glow up in the Seeds of Renewal content update.Refresh your hair color before you head out on your latest adventures. You’re bound to stun your enemies with your glorious locks. Beauty might be only skin deep, but you can change yours at any time with a new skin color.Show you care when you give your demonic minions a glow up with new customizations for Tyrant or Darkglare demons. They won’t thank you for it, but does it matter?Tyrant Darkglare Visit the Barber Shop to get these fresh new looks.