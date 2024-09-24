New Catalyst, Spark and Great Vault Available to Players With Weekly Reset

No sparks available. Blizzard goofed it up
There’s a great vault this week? No way. Thanks informative article
Should make those Queen HC PUGs a bit easier.Oh wait you're gonna die to someone standing in the wrong bomb in P1 anyway :p
Has the content draught arrived that we need to be informed about a great vault after weekly reset? Wowhead seems to be in despair to post about this i guess.
lots of weird stuff happening..some weeklies not showing up and a lot of rares didnt reset their weekly rep rewards
I couldn't get a second spark splinter last week no matter what weekly chest or activity I did, only got the one splinter from the worldsoul quest. I can't find anywhere online saying where I was supposed to get the other other than just 'weekly chests can have it' well. They didn't?
Weekly caches not dropping gear/keys. Looks like quest flags didn't reset.
that pvp quest "2500 conquest earned in season for free weapon" is gone from my toonsi was 2000/2500 on my main forgot what alts were at but huh why is this not showing up
My weekly quests didn't reset. Awakening Machine, Theater, and Odd Wax. In-game Support UI isn't loading so I can't even submit a ticket.