New Buff Mechanic - What's New with Blacksmithing in The War Within

This sounds potentially problematic, because will it really be better to prio this buff? Doing it early and having that buff for the rest of your blacksmithing career sounds like the best option, but if you instead put your early points into gear that people are actually going to want to purchase, you'll make more money.And then some time down the line, when you're satisfied with your buff, you can finally start crafting gear that people already have.Doesn't have to go that way, but yeah.
Silly me, hoping they'd make professions less annoying than DF.
going from like afk crafting useless items to the new 100/100 to the complex crafting systems is rough
So another layer of time-gated crafting resource? Excellent. /s