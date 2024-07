New Blue Owl Mount - Free with 6 Month Subscription Bundle

Expand your collection of mounts and pets with somesome friends—the Charming Courier Mount and the Swoopy owl pet—in the skies and on the ground. Your adventures willways be a hoot.Add the Charming Courier owl mount (with Skyriding!) to your multitude of mounts, spread your wings, and swiftly swoop into the skies! Purchase a 6-Month Subscription and get the Charming Courier mount for Modern, along with the Swoopy owl pet to journey with yourcharacters. The mount and pet are also available for separate purchase through the Battle.net Shop.Players on existing 6-Month or 12-Month recurring subscription plans with a future renewal date will receive the Charming Courier mount and the Swoopy pet at no additional charge, no later than July 23, 2024 (must be redeemed by January 31, 2025) through the Battle.net launcher.Now on the ShopCharming Courier MountHave a hoot of anventure on the ground and in the skies aboard the Charming Courier mount (with Skyriding!) hooo will sagaciously deliver you to your destination!The Charming Courier mount is not available for World of Warcraft Classic games and is shared across all present and future WoW Modern characters. It automatically scales to the fastest riding skill known by each character, and if characters aren’t at a high enough level to use a flying mount, Charming Courier will also act as a ground mount.Swoopy Owl PetDon’t fly owl by yourself! Turn even the most boring journey into anmazing adventure when you invite Swoopy along.The Swoopy owl pet is only available on WoW® Classic progression realms (currently Cataclysm ClassicTM).