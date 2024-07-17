New Azeroth World Map for The War Within

that one ugly isle O_O
Very beautiful
We are getting closer boiiiis.
At some point, Azeroth will be completely pasted over. It's always funny that we didn't know about these islands beforehand. xD
That is...small to say the least. Looks like a fraction of the size of Pandaria :|
It's starting to look like that meme
I think the scaling of the continents is all out of whack. IMO they should reduce the size of Zandalar, Kul Tiras, Dragon Isles, Broken Isles, and Khaz Algar on the map. There is no way that Kul Tiras alone is as large as the entire northern half of the Eastern Kingdoms. I know the world map is meant to be a "game menu" to navigate the world, but as of BfA it has begun to look like cartographical vomit and only looks more comical every time they paste an island somewhere. Just my $0.02
The Draenei use space ships and have satellites over Azeroth.They don't tell anyone because no one asks.
I've been waiting for this to finally get added! And I gotta be honest... I don't like it. I don't understand why it needs to show the underground part of the region? It really doesn't blend well with the rest of the map... Just let it be a landmass like the rest. Once you click on it you'll get to the region map anyway, which shows the underground zones...
Why the area around the isle is blue tho compared to the rest ?
Eastern kingdoms and Kalimdor have gotten so far apart at this point