New Animated Short Alleria: Light and Shadow Now Available

If this is the first episode, does that mean there will be more?
first episode? implying there's more? i dont see anything in the official description that would suggest that
This was simply beyond incredible, holy crap man. More of this animation style and story telling, please!
So good!
Guys wowhead has all the inside information. Obviously they know if this is a series or not.
Pretty cool, pretty cool. I think Alleria needs to leave Turalyon. I think Illidan would be a better match. In fact, during this trilogy.... I would absolutely freakin' love to see Illidan and Alleria, both in full beast mode, side by side on the battlefield laying down some serious firepower.
This is the second episode. They did the same exact "soon" teaser followed by Warbringers-esque intro cinematic last week. No indication this is an "episode one" of a specific series anywhere. Just seems like they're branching out with animation styles this time. Honestly, last few weeks WoWhead has done more to misinform than actually give useful information.
That was perfect. I with blizzard finally wakes up and make a tv series wit this animation style and a great story like Arcane. WoW has the lore and potential for this!
Lol no where near the quality of arcane but it's a start
Thank god. now people can shut up about why she looks different in WW
None of the cinematics have beaten the Azshara cinematic for me so far. That one was a masterpiece in my eyes.