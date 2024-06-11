New and Updated Hero Specialization Icons on The War Within Beta

All very cool art
I wish Herald of the Sun icon was of a tauren instead of a human. I mean its right there in the name, Sunwalker.
The Sentinal icon is just a default hunter bow icon on beta.
Awesome Archon icon!I hope they rework Archon talents. Such a complete flavor failure. I pity the spec that will be forced to use it, if it becomes meta.
Add them as avatars on battle.net app!
Great, now does not only the flavor text not fit, the icon doesn´t also. Good job!
On a Launcher now !
I hope any of these become Battle.net avatar icons. Spread the word~
Archon icon really look like Kayle and Morgana from Leauge of legends