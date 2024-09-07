New and Revamped Fun Blackrock Depths Items - WoW 20th Anniversary Raid

Nice article and well written. I like the comparisons. Looking like all round fun so far for the 20th!
"Requires Level 22" - probably an oversight but would still be funny if it goes live.
dear god. Ironfoe returns
Finally they let some good cooks into the kitchen
Can we not go back to the days when hunter stuff was non functional for 99% of the game please
ilvl 600+ or nothin lol
What complete imbeciles from Blizz, best make it Df item level so no one can use it for sure. Can they get a pair and put this on hc item level or smth. If not dont put this trsh gear in and just put in toys or smth else
really hoping that these get the HD remodels as well to go along with the new T2 sets
Comment for Blizzard to reconsider the limited raid size of the raid! Please think of bigger guild groups!
Edited: Nvm, I misunderstood. I wish I could be able to delete my comments on this site.
all those weapons and theres 1 for druids/monk/survival
Oh thank god, they're the original models
This would be cool if they were updated models.Instead it's just glorified stat scaled up weapons. Practically worthless, especially with transmog around.