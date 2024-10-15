New 12-Month Subscription Offer - Startouched Furline, Lava Drake, More Cosmetics Later

Be a part of WoW
's 20th anniversary year and get the mystical new Startouched Furline Skyriding mount and several additional mounts and pets to add to your World of Warcraft
and WoW
Classic collection!
Get four new mounts, a pet, and two exciting future items by purchasing a World of Warcraft® 12-Month Subscription
*. Your subscription will give you access to Azeroth's expansive world, including World of Warcraft
and Cataclysm Classic
™.
Venture into World of Warcraft
on a mystical journey astride the Startouched Furline
Skyriding mount, turn heads as you barge into battle atop the Gigantic Grrloc
ground mount, and elegantly soar into your next adventure with the Charming Courier
Skyriding mount**.
Joining the defenders of Hyjal to bravely battle the burning inferno? Then strike fear into the hearts of fiery elementals while sitting atop the new Lava Drake
flying mount***. And never fly into battle alone when you invite Swoopy
the owl pet*** to join you.
The World of Warcraft 12-Month Subscription
offer includes upcoming Lunar New Year 6-month Subscription rewards
to be revealed and delivered on or before January 31, 2025. For players currently on a 12-month recurring subscription with a future renewal date, receive the mounts as a gift in the Battle.net desktop app at no additional charge, no later than October 31, 2024 (must be redeemed by April 30, 2025).Buy Now
*World of Warcraft 12-Month Subscription does not re-grant any items previously unlocked on your account from the current 6-Month Subscription offer (Charming Courier Skyriding mount and Swoopy pet).
**Mounts not available in World of Warcraft Classic games.
***Only available in Cataclysm Classic.