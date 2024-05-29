Neverending Spritewood & Angry Sprites - Daily Event Rewarding Up to 3k Bronze and 500 Threads

You got the wrong map, the event is on Timeless Isle, not Isle of Thunder.
We <3 Squishei for posting these.
That is a map of the Isle of Thunder.
i have the day off work, so I'll be here when they wreck the cloaks of anyone who does this ...
Surprised this wasn't reported on sooner, there are so many ways to earn threads that players seem too lazy to want to discover for themselves, but this is a pretty lucrative one when you're on your daily timeless isle farm.
Crazy how the dude snitching on every single farm is running around with 6 million health, wonder how he got that much.
Oh yeaaah, I remember this thing
500 threads sounds insane. About to be nerfed insane
they forgot to say to be efficient you must be a paladin with 25k frog kills to have 3M HP before
already nerfed. was not any where near 500 threads or 3000 bronze.More threads off champs than this