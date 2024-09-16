Nerubian Threadmancers Nerfed - No Longer Spam Web Bolt As Often

"Now runs at you between casts and when interrupted (was did not move)"Huge
FINALLY Some good $%^&ing news! OOOM NOM NOM NOM
so now classes with 1 min cd interrupt can survive? amazing
Good change. Impressed with Blizzards dedication to improve the game this quickly.
Can they still cast through pillars? That was an underrated problem too.
now buff Brann
Well it's something, still delves are a &*!@show rn, brann's back to the useless state he was during early access, aggro is a mess... At least now we're overgearing t8s so it's fine, but hoping to see more fixes soon.
The spam cast wasn't as bad as the lack of being able to LoS them. You'd run around the corner and the web bolt would come through the wall and hit you like Andrew Garfield not pulling his punches anymore.
Idk why everyone was fixating on the Web Bolts. Those fishy Necromancers in the underwater delves also spam their version and it’s just as annoying. Same with the Kobolts and their fireball attack. It’s super annoying if you play as a caster and have a longer CD on your interrupt for no apparent reason.
damn first good new about Delvesi ve no clue why the tuning is overall awful at t8 compared to the restyou can definitely solo a t7 with 15 less item level then recommended but if you are 15 item level behind the recommended for T8 you kinda melts away from unavoidable damage... meanwhile tanks can literally faceroll it
Some good fixes, approved.Still having fun after 40+ Tier 8 delves on various classes and alts. It sure have been a rollercoaster, but fun was definetly had!
Bogpiper continues to be a thorn in the side of all classes that don't readily have a <20 sec interrupt.
Too little, too late as usual. Try harder Blizzard...Not to mention bug where they cast through LoS still not fixed... As well as many other casters that have exact same behavior also not fixed...
Meanwhile people gearing via normal dungeons still can't progress to heroic because the ilvl dropping is too low and not upgradable.
The tuning on Delves is significantly worse than anything that was Torghast. It's embarrassingly bad. You don't even have to be good at your job to not create health pools and damage profiles that are stronger in solo content than group content; you just actually have to do your job. A complete and total failure by anyone in charge of oversight in this game, if they actually even hire anyone to test or balance this game anymore.
When will we get progress towards seasonal PvP mount through rated solo blitz bg. Will keep posting this and report as bug in game since no one seems to care.
That's good, but it wasn't just the Nerubians.It was ALL the casters that did the same thing.The Mystics that casted Fireball had the same problem (I think it's them, like I said, it's the casters). And there's another one that's missing.