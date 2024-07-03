This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Nerub'ar Raid Testing Boss Tuning and Changes
The War Within
Posted
2 hr 19 min ago
by
Squishei
Here are the datamined changes for the Nerub'ar Palace bosses that are being tested again today.
Sikran
Captain's Flourish
Flourish now ends in a Phase Lunge. (tooltip update)
Phase Lunge
now increases damage from Phase Lunge for 30 seconds.
Cosmic Residue
now reduces healing by 50% and does 100% more damage.
Decimate
number of lines reduced to 2 (was 3)
The tooltip has been updated to indicate that the line stops at the target. This is not the case in testing
Phase Blades
initial damage increased by 35% and leaves a DoT that reduces healing by 15% for 20 seconds.
Shattering Sweep
damage now decreases based on distance (tooltip update). Now also has an additional effect: Players within 15 yards are knocked back and take 50% increased damage for 20 seconds.
Broodtwister
These are the datamined changes for Broodtwister. There may be changes to the layout of the room that are undataminable.
Black Blood touching an egg damage buffed by 50% on normal and 60% on Heroic.
Fixate
now ignores line of sight
Mutation: Accelerated
movement speed now increases every 1 sec (was 2 sec)
Silken Court
There are some changes to Silken Court but they seem like possible datamining errors or changes on Mythic.
Comment by
TOMRUS
on 2024-07-03T14:33:42-05:00
Overtuning already massively overtuned raid, what could go wrong...
Comment by
mrwindu88
on 2024-07-03T15:16:28-05:00
Overtuning already massively overtuned raid, what could go wrong...
Of course the first comment is yours...
