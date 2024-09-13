Nerub-ar Palace Tuning Hotfixes - Ulgrax Nerfed & Mythic Boss Tuning

Perfectly balanced >50% buffs, as all things should be.
hell yeah! mythic increases everywhere! This race is gonna be sick.
These types of last minute buffs happen when you have no internal QA and no internal testing so you're not really sure if these fights just fall over or are actual fights.
Terrible changes by most part, as usual...
Blizz "Oh no , RWF guilds found abuses and exploits to increase their power dramatically , lets buff bosses fast so we have longer RWF". After their ban , many of those banned guilds abused the "Assembly of the Deeps" alt rep on wax to get max level of that renown , so this ban was pretty much for nothing as they still gona get tokens for crafting :D
Gotta slow down that world first race group the .001% so the twitch streaming viewers up count is there for a while!