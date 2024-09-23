Nerub-ar Palace Silken Court Datamined Hotfixes

this boss looks insane
yo so Liquid and Echo get the free kill on Princess with the one tank strat... now everyone else is completely %^&*ed on that fight putting up a wall. That should have been fixed when they went into the one tank strategy before any kills...
It seems that there could be only 3 guilds fighting for WF :DThere is no other for Blizzard, what a *!@# move.
Blizzard: Make bosses in Mythic way too freaking hard or with huge HP bloat because of racers.Also Blizard: Gets mad when a racer finds a workaround and out-of-the-box strategies, like having one tank for a specific boss and proceeds to buff another boss.
None of the hotfixes listed here affect Nexus-Princess. These are all changes to Silken Court, so you can all chill. This one's on wowhead, though, for not wording it better.
Wowhead commentators showing their reading comprehension skills once again :)
Ayo, how dare you misgender Takazj, it's a she! lmao, joking aside, looks like well needed changes, race will be very interesting to watch regardless!
It's so funny how Blizz doesn't even bother tuning raids anymore till they are already out.