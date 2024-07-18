Nerub-ar Palace Raid Tuning on War Within Beta Build 55665

cringe.
Standard raid tuning.I wouldn't read into this too much.Based on my testing for normal, heroic, and mythic. I'm NGL this is looking like a BANGER of a raid.
Overtuned too much.
That Mark of Paranoia/Rage change is a huge deal and easily takes that boss from being a 700+ pull boss to a ~300 pull boss pending any further tuning it receives.
- Lol, just lol, every damage is increased, just like in M+. Even after the biggest tank+healer nerf in the last DECADE.Wow. Just wow. This is beyond words.- Check beta streams how everything just oneshots pro-player groups already.Something is clearly wrong with the current dev team. What is happening?
Sounds like a boring raid bunch of nobody bosses
make augmentation mandatory in m+ and 2 augs mandatory in raid :)