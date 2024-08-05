Nerub-ar Palace Raid Tuning Build 55959

At least Silken Court got a nerf. Should be doable now.
I can see the overall tuning is done based on people with beta scaled gear , bis trinkets and 4p set , where on live we're gona have way less gear with poopy trinkets and most likely only few ppl with 2p sets , and this raid will be 100% overtuned by A LOT. Woe to casual players , they gotta w8 for nerfs after WF race as usual :D
That Silken Court "nerf" is probably future-proofing the fight to be doable the next expansion after TWW. Because otherwise it is hilarious as it reads as "Touch of Death no longer deletes your entire account".
damage reduced to 17.26 million damage per second (was 287.82 million damage per second)monkaS
Touch of Death damage reduced to 17.26 million damage per second (was 287.82 million damage per second)Ridiculous, where's the fun if they nerf everything to the ground?