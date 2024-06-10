Nerub-ar Palace Raid Testing Schedule Announced!

Nerub-ar Palace: Raid Testing Schedule

Heroic



Ulgrax the Devourer - 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)

11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST) The Bloodbound Horror - 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)

12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST) Sikran, Captain of the Sureki - 13:00 PDT (16:00 EDT, 22:00 CEST)

13:00 PDT (16:00 EDT, 22:00 CEST) Rasha’nan - 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST)

Heroic



Bloodtwister Ovi’nax – 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)

11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST) Nexus-Princess Ky’veza - 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)

12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST) The Silken Court – 13:00 PDT (16:00 EDT, 22:00 CEST)

Mythic



Ulgrax the Devourer - 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)

11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST) The Bloodbound Horror - 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)

12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST) Sikran, Captain of the Sureki - 13:00 PDT (16:00 EDT, 22:00 CEST)

13:00 PDT (16:00 EDT, 22:00 CEST) Rasha’nan - 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST)

Mythic



Broodtwister Ovi’nax – 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)

11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST) Nexus-Princess Ky’veza - 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)

12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST) The Silken Court – 13:00 PDT (16:00 EDT, 22:00 CEST)

Start - Friday, June 21st at 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST)

Friday, June 21st at 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST) End - Monday, June 24th at 09:00 PDT (12:00 EDT, 18:00 CEST)

Raid Finder



Wing 1: The Skittering Battlements – Ulgrax the Devourer, The Bloodbound Horror, Sikran, Captain of the Sureki



Start - Friday, June 28th at 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST)

- Friday, June 28th at 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST) End - Monday, July 1st at 09:00 PDT (12:00 EDT, 18:00 CEST)

Start - Friday, June 28th at 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST)

- Friday, June 28th at 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST) End - Monday, July 1st at 09:00 PDT (12:00 EDT, 18:00 CEST)

Hi everyone,The time has come to test some of the upcoming raid encounters in The War Within, and the team is very excited to hear your feedback. We’d like to remind everyone that the raid testing schedule is fluid and subject to the realities of a test environment. We may have to change the time of a testing session, change the boss(es) being tested, or cancel a test entirely due to bugs, server hardware issues, etc.Keep an eye on this forum for the boss feedback threads and latest information. Thank you in advance for testing - critical feedback is invaluable to us and helps us understand where to make iterative improvements during development.Schedule DetailsNormal, Full Raid (except Ansurek)