Nerub-ar Palace Raid Testing Schedule Announced!

Hi everyone,
The time has come to test some of the upcoming raid encounters in The War Within, and the team is very excited to hear your feedback. We’d like to remind everyone that the raid testing schedule is fluid and subject to the realities of a test environment. We may have to change the time of a testing session, change the boss(es) being tested, or cancel a test entirely due to bugs, server hardware issues, etc.
Keep an eye on this forum for the boss feedback threads and latest information. Thank you in advance for testing - critical feedback is invaluable to us and helps us understand where to make iterative improvements during development.
Nerub-ar Palace: Raid Testing Schedule
Schedule Details The final encounter of the raid, Queen Ansurek, will not be available for testing.Thursday, June 13th
Friday, June 14th
- Heroic
Ulgrax the Devourer - 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)
- The Bloodbound Horror - 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)
- Sikran, Captain of the Sureki - 13:00 PDT (16:00 EDT, 22:00 CEST)
- Rasha’nan - 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST)
Thursday, June 20th
- Heroic
Bloodtwister Ovi’nax – 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)
- Nexus-Princess Ky’veza - 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)
- The Silken Court – 13:00 PDT (16:00 EDT, 22:00 CEST)
Friday, June 21st
- Mythic
Ulgrax the Devourer - 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)
- The Bloodbound Horror - 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)
- Sikran, Captain of the Sureki - 13:00 PDT (16:00 EDT, 22:00 CEST)
- Rasha’nan - 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST)
- Mythic
Broodtwister Ovi’nax – 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)
- Nexus-Princess Ky’veza - 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)
- The Silken Court – 13:00 PDT (16:00 EDT, 22:00 CEST)
Normal, Full Raid (except Ansurek)
Friday, June 28th
- Start - Friday, June 21st at 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST)
- End - Monday, June 24th at 09:00 PDT (12:00 EDT, 18:00 CEST)
Wing 2: Secrets of Nerub-ar Palace – Rasha’nan, Broodtwister Ovi’nax, Nexus-Princess Ky’veza
- Raid Finder
Wing 1: The Skittering Battlements – Ulgrax the Devourer, The Bloodbound Horror, Sikran, Captain of the Sureki
Start - Friday, June 28th at 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST)
- End - Monday, July 1st at 09:00 PDT (12:00 EDT, 18:00 CEST)
Q: How do I get into the raid zone?A: In Dornogal, Orgrimmar, or Stormwind, you may speak to Nexus-Lord Donjon Rade V in order to teleport into the raid zone while it is open for testing. (The option to teleport into a zone will not be available when the zone is not open for testing.)Q: What character should I use to test the raid?A: Whichever you prefer. We will be scaling players’ effective level to 80 for raid testing, and their item level to an appropriate threshold for the encounter(s) being tested.Q: How long does testing last?A: The primary purpose of testing is to give us the information we need to balance the encounters, evaluate how mechanics are playing out in practice, and identify bugs. Once we’re satisfied that we’ve received that information for a given boss, we’ll be shutting down testing. Usually this takes anywhere from 45 minutes to 2 hours, but there are no guarantees.Q: How do I report feedback or bugs?A: We’ll be posting encounter feedback threads each week prior to the start of the raid tests. Additionally, you can also submit your feedback through the in-game Issue Reporter tool.
