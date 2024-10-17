This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Nerub-ar Palace Raid Pixel Art by Dragumagu
Live
Posted
2 hr 17 min ago
by
Archimtiros
Returning to Twitter after its short-lived ban in Brazil,
Dragumagu
is back with
new pixel art celebrating Nerub-ar Palace
in The War Within!
Having created art for most of the recent World of Warcraft expansions, including Classic releases, previous highlights of Dragumagu's art includes
Wrath Classic and Dragonflight
, Shadowlands
zones
,
dungeons
and
raids
, the
Burning Crusade Classic
, and a whole lot more. Art from other games such as Pokemon and Elden Ring, can also be found on
Twitter
or
Art Station
.
1
Comment by
Bohrizan
on 2024-10-17T02:18:07-05:00
Neat. 📸
Comment by
Kybernetes
on 2024-10-17T02:33:15-05:00
Awesome!
1
