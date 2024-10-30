Nerub-ar Palace Raid Latency Update - Desyncs & Disconnects Reduced, More Fixes Soon

Hello again.



In 11.0.5, our engineers implemented a rebuild of some core parts of WoW’s infrastructure. This work is being done now in preparation for the game’s future needs as it grows. Unfortunately, we experienced side effects that have been seen in certain high-performance parts of the game, such as several encounters in Nerub-ar Palace.



We’ve been working on these issues with urgency, and earlier today, we have deployed hotfixes that we believe will reduce “desyncs” with certain boss abilities, and address sudden disconnects during combat.



We have more fixes on the way, including improvements to client responsiveness during raid encounters.



We’re continuing to stay focused on any game performance issues that remain, or arise following today’s fixes. Again, this is a top priority for us.



Thank you very much for the reports!