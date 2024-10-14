Nerub-ar Palace Raid and Mythic+ Dungeon Hotfixes - Web Pull Exploit Fixed

W
Oh no, what will we do? Well anyways...
Inb4 your standard spastic Wowhead user says, "durr fun detected blizz nerf!"
Please make the spotter in siege either not run away in fear at a gazillion miles an hour or at least make them able to be slowed
Hope the guilds that used this on late-raid bosses enjoy their bans, I guess? Why you would risk your account on something that was clearly unintended is beyond me. No way Blizzard just lets them slide while HoF is still open.
whoever wrote this was having a stroke mid-sentence:
Maybe consider rolling back the progress of those who exploited these items for their kills? They really can't feign ignorance on the utilization of PVP items in PVE encounters. I'm not saying suspend them, but they shouldn't have the rewards and boss completion status after cheating. That's fair right?
Good god Squishei, proofread your articles man.
There was also people doing this in mists and stuff, totally bypassing the mistcaller guessing game etc
There are so many bugs in some of these dungeons its insane... when are they going to fix them? Its feels like im in BETA testing mode.