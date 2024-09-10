This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Nerub-ar Palace LFR: 567 ilevel Required to Queue in Raid Finder
Live
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
iMX3
The first wing of the Nerub-ar Palace Raid opens in LFR difficulty later today, and with it comes a chance at some unique rewards for players to earn!
Required Item Level to Queue
Players looking to queue into the LFR difficulty of Nerub-ar Palace will need to be at least
567 item level
. Here are a few ways for players to increase their item levels up to this requirement:
Heroic Dungeons
: Drop 580 item level at the End of Dungeon.
Mythic Dungeons
: Daily Lockout. Drop 593 item level at End of Dungeon.
Bountiful Delves
: Tier 3 Drops 571 item level out of Bountiful Coffer.
For players looking to find more ways to increase their item level, check out our Gearing at Season 1 Guide!
Notable Rewards from First Wing LFR
Wing 1 of Nerub-ar Palace covers the first three bosses of the raid:
Ulgrax the Devourer
,
The Bloodbound Horror
, and
Sikran
. There are a few notable rewards that players can get from these bosses: Tier Set Gloves,
Sureki Zealot's Insignia
, and a Leatherworking Recipe!
Difficulty
Type
Bosses 1-2
Bosses 3-4
Bosses 5-6
Bosses 7-8
LFR
Regular
584
587
590
593
Very Rare
—
600
600
600
Tier Set: Gloves
Tier Set Gloves drop from the third boss,
Sikran
. These drop as a Tier Set Token called
Stalwart's Emblem
with certain classes only being able to roll for the item based on the prefix:
Dreadful, Mystic, Venerated, Zenith
.
The following classes share Tier Tokens:
Dreadful: Death Knight, Demon Hunter, Warlock
Mystic: Druid, Hunter, Mage
Venerated: Paladin, Priest, Shaman
Zenith: Evoker, Monk, Rogue, Warrior
Item
Classes
Dreadful Stalwart's Emblem
Death Knight, Demon Hunter, Warlock
Mystic Stalwart's Emblem
Druid, Hunter, Mage
Venerated Stalwart's Emblem
Paladin, Priest, Shaman
Zenith Stalwart's Emblem
Evoker, Monk, Rogue, Warrior
Very-Rare Necklace Drop:
Sureki Zealot's Insignia
This Necklace drops off the third boss,
Sikran
. This Necklace comes with a unique effect whenever a player receives healing. It also drops at a higher item level than other drops, specifically
600 item level
in LFR Difficulty.
Sureki Zealot's Insignia
- Any Role
Receiving healing from allies has a high chance to restore 6250 mana to your ally and grant you both 279 Versatility for 10 sec.
Leatherworking Recipe:
Pattern: Adrenal Surge Clasp
This recipe teaching Leatherworkers how to craft
Adrenal Surge Clasp
, a Leather Waist.
Adrenal Surge Clasp
- Leather Waist
Taking damage has a chance to grant you an Adrenal Surge, causing you to gain 1468 Primary Stat and lose 310 Mastery for 12 sec.
This is a Nerubian embellishement.
1
Comment by
Divinelight
on 2024-09-10T02:41:26-05:00
May the odds ever be in your favor in season one. Good luck everyone.
1
