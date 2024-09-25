Nerub-ar Palace Hotfixes - Ky'veza and Ansurek Tuning

Nexus-Princess Ky'veza
- Health and health scaling changed.
- Starless Night base damage reduced by 20% but group scaling factor increased to 1.25 (was 1)
- Queensbane base damage reduced by 17% but group scaling factor increased to 1.5 (was 1.25)
- Assassination base damage reduced by 20% but group scaling factor increased to 1.5 (was 1.25)
- Regicide base damage reduced by 20% but group scaling factor increased to 1.5 (was 1.25)
Queen Ansurek:Gloom Touch
base damage reduced by 17.8% but group scaling factor increased to 1.8 (was 1.5)Gloom Blast
base damage reduced by 20% but group scaling factor increased to 1.5 (was 1.2)Frothy Toxin
base damage reduced by 20% but group scaling factor increased to 1.5 (was 1.2)