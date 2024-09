Nerub-ar Palace Hotfixes - Ky'veza and Ansurek Tuning

Health and health scaling changed.

Starless Night base damage reduced by 20% but group scaling factor increased to 1.25 (was 1)

Queensbane base damage reduced by 17% but group scaling factor increased to 1.5 (was 1.25)

Assassination base damage reduced by 20% but group scaling factor increased to 1.5 (was 1.25)

Regicide base damage reduced by 20% but group scaling factor increased to 1.5 (was 1.25)

Nexus-Princess Ky'vezaQueen Ansurek: Gloom Touch base damage reduced by 17.8% but group scaling factor increased to 1.8 (was 1.5) Gloom Blast base damage reduced by 20% but group scaling factor increased to 1.5 (was 1.2) Frothy Toxin base damage reduced by 20% but group scaling factor increased to 1.5 (was 1.2)