This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.2
PTR
11.0.5
Beta
Nerub-ar Palace & Mythic Plus Season 1 Loot Guides Now Live
Live
Posted
1 hr 18 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Wowhead's loot guides for Nerub-ar Palace and Mythic+ Season 1 are live - take a look at everything you can earn from The War Within's first raid and Mythic+ Season.
Nerub-ar Palace Loot Guide
With eight new bosses to challenge raiders, The War Within's debut raid
Nerub-ar Palace
releases today - which means new fights, a new Race for World First, and of course, new loot. Wowhead's Nerub-ar Palace Loot Guide has everything you need to know about the new raid's loot, from Tier Sets and very rare drops to Mounts you can earn if RNG is on your side.
Our guide breaks down loot in Nerub-ar Palace step by step, from item level drops for each boss and difficulty to boss-by-boss drop tables. You'll have all the information you need in one place for the opening night of the raid with Season 1's launch.
Very Rare Item Drops in Nerub-ar Palace
Very Rare drops are unique items from specific bosses. They have a lower drop rate and a higher item level than regular items.
Slot
Item
Boss
Necklace
Sureki Zealot's Insignia
Sikran, Captain of the Sureki
Back
Wings of Shattered Sorrow
Rasha'nan
One-Handed Weapon
Void Reaper's Warp Blade
Nexus-Princess Ky'veza
Finger
Seal of the Poisoned Pact
Queen Ansurek
For players that aren't looking to raid, our Mythic+ Loot Guide covers all eight Season 1 dungeons in The War Within, with tables for each armor type - you'll know exactly what dungeons to target without having to sift through gear that doesn't matter for your character.
Mythic+ Loot Guide in The War Within Season 1
Mythic+ Gear Overview
Before jumping into the specifics of all the gear available from Mythic+, there are a few important notes to be made regarding the gear drops:
Mythic+ will drop loot at the end of the dungeon, along with filling slots in the Great Vault.
Completion of a dungeon within the timer will reward the group with 2 pieces of gear that are
player-unique
. Each player will need to loot the chest at the end of the dungeon.
Tier set pieces are not directly available from "end of dungeon" drops, but can drop in the Great Vault slots!
Mythic+ gear rewarded at the end of the dungeon can be traded so long as it's not
Soulbound
.
For the Great Vault, players will need to complete 1, 4, and 8 Mythic+ dungeons respectively to unlock all Great Vault slots.
Looking for more of the collector's side of Mythic+ loot? We've got you covered there too - with details on the Mounts and Achievements you can earn in Mythic+ dungeons in The War Within, you'll be snagging more prizes for your collection in no time!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
minka25
on 2024-09-10T12:13:50-05:00
How to loot: Rightclick.
You’re welcome.
Comment by
SiobhanBeck
on 2024-09-10T13:12:36-05:00
f5 like crazy until NM world first for that sweet cinematic
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post